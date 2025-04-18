Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,178 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

