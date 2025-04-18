Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,403 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

