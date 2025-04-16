Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 267.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

