Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,666 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

