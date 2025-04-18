NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 59,480 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $134,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Once Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 485,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,975,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $399,520,000 after buying an additional 396,772 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,269,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $707,635,000 after buying an additional 58,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.