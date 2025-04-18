LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 280 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

