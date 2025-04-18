Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,628,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $218,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,271.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 90,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,603 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.