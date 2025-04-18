Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes $9.96 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,675,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 102,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

