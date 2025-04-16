Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $4,078,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 266,902 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

