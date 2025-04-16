APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $125,407,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,028,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in APi Group by 1,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

