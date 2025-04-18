Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,675,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

