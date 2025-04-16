Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Air Lease worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.