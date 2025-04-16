Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.60%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

