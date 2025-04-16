Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.