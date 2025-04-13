Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $62,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

