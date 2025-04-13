Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,224 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Harley-Davidson worth $60,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.