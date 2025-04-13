Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,288,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $59,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

ABR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

