The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Stock Down 3.8 %

St. Joe stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,624 shares in the company, valued at $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

