Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in IES were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in IES by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $320.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

