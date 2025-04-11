Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $65,142,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 454,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,448,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

