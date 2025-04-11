Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 3,049 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $928.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

