Top Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, MGM Resorts International, NetEase, and VICI Properties are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the leisure and recreation sectors, such as hospitality, tourism, entertainment, and sports-related industries. These stocks are influenced by consumer discretionary spending patterns and can offer growth potential but may also be more vulnerable to economic cycles and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $112.04. 3,820,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,172. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 3,584,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 4,856,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,159. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 1,216,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 3,386,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,756. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Featured Stories