Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 19,686 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

