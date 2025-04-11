Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,017 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $332.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.76. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $275.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

