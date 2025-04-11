Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 39.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

