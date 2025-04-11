One Capital Management LLC Has $51.95 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.9 %

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

