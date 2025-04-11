8,268 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,521,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $741,524,000 after purchasing an additional 626,664 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9 %

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

