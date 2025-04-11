Opulen Financial Group LLC Takes $773,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after buying an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,205,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

