O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $294.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.97 and a 200 day moving average of $333.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $358.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3397 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

