Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 27,744 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 391.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Graham worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

GHM stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

