O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.