Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 305.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

