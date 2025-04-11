NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 108,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.01.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

