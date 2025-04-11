iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after buying an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,622,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

