Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 34,489 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.08% of Destination XL Group worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,027,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 11.8 %

DXLG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

