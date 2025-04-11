Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Tile Shop worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 155.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

