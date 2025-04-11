Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.84% of Brightcove worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

