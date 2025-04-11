Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CFFI stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,405. This trade represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C&F Financial
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.