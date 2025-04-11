Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,187 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Advantage Solutions worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

