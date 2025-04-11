Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 310,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RealReal by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in RealReal by 526.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $571.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

