Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 179.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 73.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 188,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 212.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

