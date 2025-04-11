Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.