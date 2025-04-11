Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 38,705 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BBCP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Concrete Pumping

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 49,507 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,408.18. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

