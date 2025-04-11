Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 419,436 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 2,431.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPH. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Five Point by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493,138 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 163,647 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,168,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

In other Five Point news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,618.06. This trade represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

