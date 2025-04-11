O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,375 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

