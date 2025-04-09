Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 304,010 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,281,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 304,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $124,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.