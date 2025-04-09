Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 304,010 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,281,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 304,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $124,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
PLAY opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
