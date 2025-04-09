BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

