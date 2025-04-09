UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $557.00 to $422.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.67.

SAIA stock opened at $323.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.21. Saia has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 41,888.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 153,732 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $4,493,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

