Norges Bank Invests $8.16 Million in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. Norges Bank owned 0.22% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $881.42 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,003.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $944.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $899.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.