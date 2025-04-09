Top Bank Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Citigroup are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of banking institutions, such as commercial banks, investment banks, or saving banks, which represent an equity stake in these organizations. The value of bank stocks is influenced by factors like the bank’s financial performance, lending practices, and overall economic conditions, making them a vital component of the financial sector for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $27.99 on Friday, hitting $422.67. 116,767,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,455,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $18.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. 27,144,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,903. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,688,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,808,972. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $40.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,828. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.26. The company has a market cap of $446.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,682,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Read More